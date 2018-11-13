De Koonings Keep Cooking For Killen

NEW YORK CITY — In the Manhattan auctioneer’s November 11 sale, David Killen offered two more Willem de Kooning paintings from his famed storage locker discovery to an audience well aware of the first round results, which netted more than $1.2 million for two paintings on October 14. The results of the second offering served to solidify consensus on the group as so-called “Untitled IV,” the fourth work offered from the find, a 63-by-45-inch oil on paper, dated 1975, sold for $690,000, including buyer’s premium. From the same group, “Untitled III,” a 29-by-23-inch painting on newsprint went out at $31,200. Killen’s last two de Kooning paintings from the storage locker discovery will be offered December 9. For more information, www.davidkillengallery.com or 646-590-2788.