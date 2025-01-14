DC & Marvel Comics Show Fandom Strength In Landry Pop Auction

Review by W.A. Demers

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. — Marvel Comics’ Incredible Hulk #181 talked some smack at Landry Pop Auctions’ Icons & Heroes: Comics, TCG & Sports on December 10, grabbing a fistful of dollars — $57,600 to be exact — and meeting its low estimate. Cataloging for the Certified Guaranty Company (CGC)-graded 9.8 issue noted that it was “hands down the most iconic superhero comic of the Bronze Age, ranked number two on Overstreet’s list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics.” Featuring the first full appearance of Wolverine, the issue was adorned with artist Herbe Trimpe’s action-packed cover of Wolverine taking the Incredible Hulk head on.

The 482-lot sale boasted an impressive selection of treasures from the history of pop culture and sports, an olio of fictional and real-life heroes. A “white glove” sale, it totaled $345,355, according to Travis Landry. “We had eight registered phone bidders and 758 absentee bidders,” he said. “Examples from the DC Comics and Marvel bullpens proved their lasting strength, pegging leaders in the top ranks of the sale.”

Indeed, although not as rare as the aforementioned Incredible Hulk issue, DC Comics’ Detective Comics #140 from 1948 was a must-have for any Batman collector. This apex issue featured the origin and first appearance of the Riddler. Rated 4.5 by CGC with a story by Bill Finger, art by Dick Sprang and Curt Swan and a cover by Win Mortimer, it left the gallery at $7,800.

DC Comics’ Detective Comics #359 met its low estimate, going out at $7,200. Cataloged as “a beautiful comic book,” the CGC-graded 9.2 issue featured the origin and first appearance of Batgirl (Barbara Gordon) and featured Killer Moth. Its stories were by Gardner Fox and John Broome, while the art and cover by were by Carmine Infantino and Murphy Anderson.

Marvel Comics returned in fourth place with Fantastic Four #52, a CGC-graded 9.0 example, selling for $5,040. Considered a historic Marvel milestone, this issue featured the first appearance of the Black Panther as well as an Inhumans appearance. The story credit is Stan Lee, with cover and interior art by Jack Kirby and Joe Sinnott.

The parade of Silver Age comic gems was interrupted by a 1937 Babe Ruth multi-signed baseball, circa 1937, which earned $4,750. Certified by James Spence Authentication (JSA), the ball was signed on the sweet spot by Ruth and it was aswarm with 21 additional signatures, including Waite Hoyt, Heinie Manush, William Schmidt, Luke Hamlin, Don Gutteridge, Roy Spencer, Johnny Cooney and Woody English, among other players. The signatures were rendered in blue ink using a steel-tip fountain pen on a 1935 Spalding Official National League model PAT17200 (P/S) baseball.

Back to comics, discerning collectors chased DC Comics’ Detective Comics #168 to $4,206. Published in 1951, it marked the first appearance of the Red Hood identity as well as revealing the origin of the Joker, “one of the most iconic villains in comic history,” according to the catalog. CGC-rated 5.0 (B-3), it contained a story by Bill Finger, art by Dan Barry and Bruno Premiani and cover by Lew Sayre Schwartz.

Two lots from the Marvel Comics camp each crossed the block at $4,200. One was Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #1, CGC-rated 1.0 with some condition issues, including a detached cover. But have no fear, it was none other than the series’ first issue, which featured the second appearance of Spider-Man with a retelling of Spider-Man’s origin. The story by Stan Lee was accompanied art from Steve Ditko and a collaborative cover by Jack Kirby and Ditko.

The other lot was a CGC-graded 9.2 copy of 1965’s Amazing Spider-Man #31, which introduced Gwen Stacy, Harry Osborn and Professor Miles Warren. The story was by Stan Lee with cover and art by Steve Ditko.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The next sale, comics, an online event, is set for January 22, and the firm has a special Japanese Shōwa-era sale scheduled on January 28.

For information, www.landrypop.com or 508-470-0330.