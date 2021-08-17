DC Big Flea September 4-5 Cancelled

-
Published: August 17, 2021
CHANTILLY, VA. – The DC Big Flea for September 4-5 has been cancelled due primarily to the rapid increase in this latest Covid-19, Delta variant according to show manager Joan Sides. This action for the suburban Washington DC, event was prompted by Sides’ concerns for the show’s visitors and dealers gathering at a time when this deadly virus is again raising the numbers of infected people, causing severe illness and even death.
D’Amore Promotions is moving forward with plans for shows later in the year at the DC Expo on October 9-10 and November 6-7. For more information about these future shows, contact the office at www.thebigfleamarket.com or 757-961-3988.
