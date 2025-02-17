Davidson Tiffany Window Shatters Expectations At DuMouchelles

DETROIT — DuMouchelles prepared bidders for a luxurious Valentine’s Day with its two-day February 2024 auction, which was conducted February 13-14 and offered over 750 lots. Day one focused on Louis XV- and XVI- style furniture, Jaeger-LeCoultre Atmos clocks, Swarovski sculptures, jewelry, Pewabic Pottery works, sterling silver, Phyllis Morris furniture and antiques from estates in Michigan and New York. Day two featured rare books, bronzes and fine art, including modernist art from the collection of Kempf Hogan. The notable highlight of day two, a circa 1923 Tiffany Studios art glass window, was also the highest price of both days of the sale, earning a colorful $558,000, including buyer’s premium, against its $40/60,000 estimate. The James E. Davidson Window, as it was listed in the auction catalog, depicted a landscape cut in two by a river, with trees flanking its banks. The favrile glass window was commissioned by Davidson’s daughter, Mrs C.A. Tomlison (Cleveland, Ohio), for his mausoleum. It had been in family storage since 1962, when it was removed from the mausoleum by Detroit Stained Glass Works after an act of vandalism on another one of the windows commissioned; it was in excellent condition. Additional highlights from both days of the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.