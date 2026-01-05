David’s Webb Monkey Sculpture Climbs To $212,500 At Nadeau’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WINDSOR, CONN. — David Webb may have been feeling playful when he created an 18K gold and rock crystal monkey sculpture, but for buyers at Nadeau Auction Gallery, it was serious business. The 9½-inch tall piece featuring four monkeys scrabbling up the rock was the top lot of Nadeau’s Annual New Year’s Day Auction, January 1-2, when it attained $212,500, including premium, selling to a phone bidder. Crossing the block during the second day of the sale, this piece once belonged to the Webb brand’s former CEO, the late Nina Silberstein, the first woman to run a major jewelry company in the US, and a close friend of the jeweler. A complete report on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.