ORANGE, MASS. — David Bruce Belcher, for many years a well-known antiques collector, dealing largely in ephemera and photos, died January 30, 2018.



David was born on December 7, 1945, in Greenfield, Mass., to Frances and Harold Belcher. A lifelong resident of Orange, David graduated from Mahar Regional High School, attended Boston University and Suffolk University and received a master’s degree in English from University of Indiana.



In addition to his collecting, he earlier wrote for The Enterprise and Journal.



David was the beloved brother of Suzanne Bravo of Wrentham, Mass., and Barbara Feehrer of Bedford, Mass.; dear uncle to John Feehrer and his wife Nancy of Westford, Mass.; Jeanne Clark and her husband Scott of Andover, Mass.; and Manuel Bravo and his wife Sharon of Wrentham. He was great-uncle to Matthew Bravo, Sam, Sara and Julie Clark, and Derek, Nathan, Isabelle and Timothy Feehrer.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Orange Historical Society, 41 North Main Street, Orange MA 01364 or www.orangehistoricalsocietyma.org. Arrangements handled by Witty’s Funeral Home in Orange.