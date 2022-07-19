Dave Drake Jug Tops Off Banner Weekend For Brunk - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A 14½-inch-tall, olive-green glazed jug, made by enslaved black potter Dave Drake (b circa 1800s, d after 1873) and attributed to the Lewis Miles Stoneware Manufactory in Edgefield, S.C., led the parade of lots at Brunk Auctions’ Emporium and Premier sales on July 14-16. Interest in the jug saw exuberant bidding between private collectors and institutions, with an institution prevailing at $73,800, against another institution. The piece was signed “Dave,” dated “March 14, 1852,” and marked “LM;” it had been in a private collection in North Carolina and cited in Arthur F. Goldberg and James P. Witkowski’s article, “Beneath His Magic Touch: The Dated Vessels of the African-American Slave Potter Dave,” which appeared in the 2006 volume of Ceramics in America. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported; a more extensive review will appear in a future issue.