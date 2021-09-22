Daughters Of Odessa Dance For Quinn

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — Frederick Hart’s (American, 1943-1999) bronze figural group, “Daughters of Odessa,” had been forecast to bring some of the top money in Quinn’s Auction Galleries’ September 18 sale; it did not disappoint. The four-figure group, which were numbered 51 from a 1997 edition of 60, stood 31 inches tall and had been estimated at $50/70,000. According to Matthew Quinn, Hart worked extensively in the Washington, DC area, which he thought helped drive interest in the group. It was one of six lots by the artist in the sale.

Competition on the group was fierce, with the work ultimately closing at $114,300.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium; watch for a more comprehensive sale recap in a future issue.