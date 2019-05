DETROIT — An oil on canvas painting by American artist Daniel Ridgway Knight (1839–1924) was the top lot of DuMouchelles’ May 17–19, 1,428-lot sale as it sold for $124,000. The 28-by-32-inch painting depicts two young women going about their chores in a garden before a bucolic river landscape. The painting came to market from the Charles T. Fisher estate. Charles, his brother Fred and their uncle Albert founded the Fisher Body Company, which rose to become the largest manufacturer of auto bodies in the world until it was bought out by General Motors in two phases in 1919 and 1926.

“It was in wonderful shape and the original frame was still intact,” Robert DuMouchelle said following the sale. “It was sold as it would have hung in the home.”

The painting was bought by a private American collector.

For more information, www.dumoart.com or 313-963-6255.