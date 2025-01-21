Daniel & Dealer Collections Anchor At New England Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Carly Timpson

BRANFORD, CONN. — Auctioneer Fred Giampietro had a busy start to 2025, with New England Auctions conducting two sales totaling around 690 lots from notable local dealers, collectors and estates. On January 8, New England Auctions presented the property of Allan and Kendra Daniel, dealers Ron and Penny Dionne and a Stonington, Conn., estate, while the January 9 sale comprised the collections of dealers Robert Walin and Bob Giambalvo as well as some other related pieces. The two sales realized a combined total of $1.77 million. Giampietro shared, “It was just a little less than our high estimate, but that’s what we aim for. There were some disappointments in some areas and some things that were much higher than we expected. Overall, we were very pleased and optimistic about the market. It seems to be very resilient with a lot of buyers out there. More than 99 percent of lots sold and there was a lot of depth in every area.”

The first sale of the year included marine antiques, folk art and period furniture, but it was a circa 1925 weathervane that achieved the highest price. In the form of a goat, the piece was made from sheet copper and coated with gold leaf. The catalog noted that the goat, which originated from the New England region, was in good condition with its gilding and finish from the time of manufacture. Selling with its stand, the weathervane went out at $22,500.

Coming in second place at $18,750 was a 9½-inch-high redware compote. The Nineteenth Century footed bowl was abstractly detailed with brown and green glaze and was attributed to George Wagner of Pennsylvania. Despite minor imperfections, bidders may have taken a liking to the ruffled rim and pushed the piece far beyond its $1,000 high estimate. As to its success, Giampietro said, “It was battled out by two retail collectors. It was a testament to the fact that if you have a rare, high-quality piece in great condition, collectors will look at it with the thought of ‘what are the chances that I get another one?’ and a piece like that can really elevate a collection, so they seized the opportunity. It really was a great piece.”

Nautical items also found success, with the category appropriately led by a mid Nineteenth Century American ship’s figurehead. The carved wooden maiden had some imperfections but retained its historic paint and bidders guided her to a $16,250 finish. Other prominent items in the category included marine art, anchored by Danish-American artist Antonio Nicolo Gasparo Jacobsen’s ship paintings. Jacobsen’s 1915 oil on canvas depicting “George Hurlbut Passing Gloucester Fishermen” was titled to the lower left and signed and dated to the lower right. The canvas was relined and the work showed evidence of scattered inpainting, but it still brought $10,625. Achieving the same price was Jacobsen’s painting of a steam yacht under sail. This one, done in 1893, was untitled but included the artist’s West Hoboken, N.J., address in addition to his signature and date at the lower left. In addition to these lots, there were plenty of other marine paintings, ship models, scrimshaw carvings, clocks, bells, compasses and other nautical-related items included on the first day. Giampietro half-joked, “I was very pleased that the market was able to absorb so many marine items in one sitting.”

Also bringing $10,625 was a framed circa 1840 painted table cover from New England. The square piece of linen featured a central image of a floral arrangement in a red vase flanked by two butterflies and five labeled birds: parrot, “mack aw,” quail, flamingo and bird of paradise. The entire piece was bordered by a wavy vine with pink and orange flowers.

Another work of art, this one a portrait of a young boy holding a pigeon, found a new owner for $11,250. The unsigned oil on canvas was cataloged as being a circa 1840 American composition and it bore a tag that read “Albert Aikens, Picture is 120 years old.” In original condition, the unframed portrait flew well beyond its $6,000 high estimate. Giampietro added, “It came very late to the sale from a Vermont family. People want unique pieces and this one was unusual with an endearing image that had all the right elements.”

Riding off to a new home for $7,500 was a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster. This example featured “a smooth, elegant tan body, complemented by black fenders and an original black vinyl top,” according to the auction catalog. In addition to the original top, it also retained its original four-cylinder engine, “which is known for its reliability and smooth performance.” In restored and rebuilt condition, though not currently running, the car was visually “period-perfect.”

Achieving the highest price in the January 9 auction was a “rare” double-sided American tavern sign painted “Central House” and “(1843)” on both sides. The central panel featured a painted image of a golden spread-wing eagle with an American shield over its body, a bundle of arrows and an olive branch in its talons and a banner in its beak; beneath the eagle was a band of red stars. Complete with its original wrought-iron hanging rod, the circa 1840 Connecticut sign flew to $23,220.

Furniture was a strong category, with a Chippendale block-front chest assuming the highest place among the selections. The mahogany four-drawer chest had beaded molding on the drawer fronts, bracket feet and was made circa 1770 in northern New England, possibly Boston. From the collection of Bob Walin American Antiques, the chest, which had replaced brass pulls, found a new home for $9,375. Also from the Walin collection was a rare Queen Anne corner chair. This dark brown chair had cross stretchers, pommel arms and an old upholstered seat. The catalog noted that this example was related to a pair sold at Christie’s in May 2006. From Norwich, Conn., circa 1760, the chair rested at $5,750.

Another Queen Anne-style piece was a circa 1740-50 New England tea table. The pine and sycamore table, with an oval top, had a tombstone and peaked skirt and stood atop turned legs. Rising well above its $800-$1,500 estimate range, the table finished at $6,192.

With provenance to Bob Walin/Tucker Frey American Antiques, a molded copper cow weathervane with a cast head was bid to $5,750 and included its stand. The 27¼-inch-long bovine was probably made by Harris, Boston, around 1875, and it had a small hole at its hindquarters, though that did not stop bidders from taking interest.

As with the January 8 sale, this one also included some maritime art. William Pierce Stubbs’ circa 1890 oil on canvas depicting “The Ship Alfred Bradbook” sailed to a $5,500 result. The signed circa 1890 Maine painting was housed in a period gilt frame and had provenance to Tucker Frey American Antiques.

A small needlework banner wrought by Anne Morris in 1757 hung up for $5,500 as well. Detailed with flowers and scrolls, the 10-by-6½-inch banner was cataloged as being in “excellent original condition” and was housed in a Nineteenth Century gilt frame.

Giampietro also noted that the market for quality chairs, when collectors know what they’re looking for, is strong. “A single side chair brought more than $4,000. It was bid between two people who clearly understood the rarity and quality of it. Also, a set of green Windsors did well. There’s a good market for Windsors — they seem to be coming back.” The set of Windsors included five bamboo-turned chairs in an early green paint. From New England, circa 1800, they had provenance to I. M. Wise Antiques and sold within their $2/4,000 estimate for $3,750.

Prices include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.neauction.com or 475-234-5120.

