D’Angelico Guitar Plays Top-Lot Tune For Clars - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Published: October 20, 2025
OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions conducted two sales over October 16-17. On October 16 was the second installment of the Naomi Lindstrom collection, which spanned 275 lots; the firm’s October Gallery Auction was the following day, featuring 733 lots. Between the two sales, a D’Angelico New York “New Yorker” guitar offered in the October Gallery Auction went home for the highest price. Accompanied by its hard case, the guitar strummed to $47,250 with premium, besting its $4/6,000 estimate. Additional highlights from both sales will be featured in an upcoming issue.
October 20, 2025
October 20, 2025
October 20, 2025
