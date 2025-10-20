D’Angelico Guitar Plays Top-Lot Tune For Clars - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auctions conducted two sales over October 16-17. On October 16 was the second installment of the Naomi Lindstrom collection, which spanned 275 lots; the firm’s October Gallery Auction was the following day, featuring 733 lots. Between the two sales, a D’Angelico New York “New Yorker” guitar offered in the October Gallery Auction went home for the highest price. Accompanied by its hard case, the guitar strummed to $47,250 with premium, besting its $4/6,000 estimate. Additional highlights from both sales will be featured in an upcoming issue.