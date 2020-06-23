Dana Tillou Closes His Gallery, But He’s Still In The Game

BUFFALO, N.Y. – On August 24, after 54 years of specializing in colonial period furniture, Nineteenth and Twentieth Century American and British paintings, contemporary art, early Nineteenth Century American folk art and early brass and porcelain, Dana Tillou Fine Arts closed its doors on Hertel Street. Its principal Dana Tillou is well known and highly regarded throughout the trade for his keen eye that brings fine art, American decorative arts and antiques to today’s market. He and his wife Catherine have participated in all the major shows, a partnership, he said, that has endured for more than 45 years.

The gallery’s closure may seem like sad news to buyers and collectors, but Tillou said he intends to remain active in appraising and selling, although it will be from a downsized gallery in his home rather than a public venue – and he will likely forgo dealing in furniture to concentrate on fine art and decorative arts.

That may leave a local void unfilled, according to one collector who was interviewed for a recent article about Tillou in the Buffalo News. Jon Teamon, an antiques collector in Lewiston, N.Y., about 20 miles from Buffalo, told the newspaper, “Over the last 50 years, he’s been the go-to guy in Western New York for Nineteenth and Twentieth Century antiques and art, including period furniture. The Manhattan art galleries and every major dealer in the country knows Dana Tillou.”

Tillou said he looks forward to operating privately at his home by appointment only.

“I still enjoy the hunt of finding that special piece and passing it on to a collector,” Tillou said. “Every day is a treasure hunt for me.”

To contact him, call 716-984-5105 or visit www.danatilloufinearts.com.