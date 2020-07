OAKLAND, CALIF. – Salvador Dalí­’s (Spanish, 1904-1989) “Victory, The Spanish War,” a 1947 watercolor and ink on paper, sold for $67,650 in Clars Auction Gallery’s July 12 sale. The work measured 28¾ by 22 inches.

The artwork was among 11 Dalí­s in the sale that came from a prominent collection in Woodside, Calif. The total on that consignment came out to $121,340.

“It very well may have been one of the best single collections of Dalís to be offered in a decade,” said Rick Unruh, chief executive officer and director of fine art at Clars. “All of the works sold extremely well.”

That was in large part due to their provenance and accompanying documents. “Victory, The Spanish War” came with a dated 2000 letter of authenticity from Nicolas and Robert Descharnes, noted experts and authors on the artist who made a career stamping out inauthentic pieces on the market.

For additional information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.