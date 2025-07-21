Dalí Bronze Doubles Estimate To Lead At Pook & Pook - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DOWNINGTOWN, PENN. — More than 500 lots of posters, paintings, prints, sculpture and more deaccessioned from an East Coast educational institution made up the contents of Pook & Pook’s July 16 sale. The white-glove affair was led by “Toreador halucinogène aux cuillères,” a bronze, brass and copper wire artist’s proof sculpture by Salvador Dalí (Spanish, 1904-1989). The sculpture was inscribed “Dalí” and dated on its drum “©Alex Rosenburg 1989,” after the artist’s close friend and authority on his work. According to catalog notes, “This sculpture commemorates the portfolio ‘Memories of Surrealism’ with Alex Rosenburg.” Doubling the high end of its $30/50,000 estimate, the 82-inch-high sculpture skyrocketed to $100,000, including buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be included in an upcoming issue.