SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE – Barridoff Galleries’ August 15 sale was chock full of Maine artists. “No surprise,” said the firm’s co-owner Bill Milliken. One of the leading pieces was Dahlov Ipcar’s (American, 1917-2017) “Zebra Wood,” 1968, with mesmerizing optics that shattered its $6/8,000 estimate to finish at $40,260, including buyer’s premium. The oil on canvas from a private Maine collection was signed lower right with an artist’s label with title on verso, 24 by 36 inches. “Fantastic results,” said Milliken of the sale. “The Ipcars and the Drexler blew up our estimates.” Watch for a full recap of this sale in an upcoming edition.