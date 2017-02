THOMASTON, MAINE — A well-known sidewalk trade figure, in the form of a minstrel known as “Daddy Rice” or “Jim Crow,” topped Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ February 11–12 sale, bringing $157,950. The figure is believed to have stood on Broadway, and has been illustrated in several books, and exhibitions, devoted to American folk sculpture. It was one of over 300 lots from the collection of Leo Wilenky, a well known antiques dealer and collector, being sold without reserve. The collection included other folk carvings, early furniture, early lighting, folk paintings, weathervanes, early textiles and more.

A full report on the auction will follow in an upcoming edition.