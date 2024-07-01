Dabo Beach Scene Delights Clarke Bidders

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Of the 617 lots Clarke Auction Gallery presented in its Design, Fine Art, Jewelry & Antique Estate Auction on June 30, it was an ethereal scene of two figures on a beach by American artist Leon Dabo (1868-1960) that was the top draw, earning $25,000, more than doubling its $8/12,000 estimate. Titled “Pelleas and Melisande,” the 40 by 43¾-inch framed oil on canvas came to auction from a Purchase, N.Y., estate. Watch for a more extensive review of this sale, which was about 90 percent sold by lot, to appear in an upcoming issue.