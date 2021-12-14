D.L. Straight Fills Online Sale With Estate Americana & Country Items

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy D.L. Straight Auctions

STURBRIDGE, MASS. – David Straight presented an online auction on December 4 that was full of his trademark selection of antiques from estates across New England. Up for bid were choice country items and Americana, including Pilgrim period pieces, Queen Anne, Chippendale, high chests, lowboys, country painted furniture, advertising, folk art, decoys and more. If you were not looking for antique furnishings, there were many good Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century smalls and accessories in old and original surface.

A great example of the latter was a Nineteenth Century painted spoon rack with candle holder that significantly outperformed its estimated $200/300 to achieve $2,125. Featuring dovetailed construction, it had space for ten spoons on two levels, had a lollipop hanger hole and was red over black paint, 11 inches wide by 23½ inches tall.

Fetching the same price was an Eighteenth Century New England linen press. For lovers of salmon red paint, the circa 1760-80 piece had it all, with a two-door top section over the base with two full width drawers, 73 by 48 by 16 inches.

Also going out at $2,125 was a rare pair of Sixteenth Century brass candlesticks originating from Holland or the low countries. They had slightly flaring sockets with ribbed sides, two extracting holes above a three-stepped ring shaft and wide conical base. Numbers that were inscribed on the underside of the base were most likely museum inventory numbers. The circa 1500-50 pair stood 8½ inches high.

Two notable weathervanes were among top sellers. A running fox weathervane, full bodied and of molded copper with worn gilt surfaces, was probably Twentieth Century and came mounted on a museum stand, 32 by 16 inches. It went out at $2,000. A copper full-bodied bull weathervane, 25 by 19 inches, with a great verdigris surface and unusual glass eyes, also mounted on museum stand, was estimated $300/600 but did much better, finishing at $1,500.

A Seventeenth Century Pilgrim period armchair, bringing $1,625, was not only old but important. From Charlestown, Mass., circa 1670-80, it was one of only 15-20 known examples. With sewn flat arms, bold oversized slats and of poplar and maple woods, it was similar to an example illustrated in New England Begins (Volume Two, page 210).

In a nice diminutive size, an early Eighteenth Century Chippendale slant front secretary in mahogany, circa 1760 and all original, was knocked down at $1,250.

In the painted country furniture category, a Nineteenth Century painted double size dry sink also left the gallery for $1,250. In addition to its old, crusty paint, it featured a cutout scrolled base, three doors, rare shallow depth and all original hardware intact, 56 by 17 by 30 inches.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.dlstraightauctioneers.com or 508-769-5404.