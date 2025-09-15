Custer’s Jacket Tries Winning Price On For Size At Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions conducted The William and Joey Ridenour Ethnographic Art, Western Memorabilia & Antique Firearms Signature Auction on September 13, offering 354 lots. At $52,500, including buyer’s premium, the highest-earning lot of the day was an elk skin jacket owned and worn by George Armstrong Custer, which was said to have been made for him by the Cheyenne, along with a pair of matching pants, which have since disappeared. In 1897, the jacket was acquired by an army engineer at West Point, Arthur McCall, who was gifted the jacket by Elizabeth Custer, whom he had assisted in removing General Custer’s belongings out of storage at West Point. It then became property of artist and historian Otto Gerhardt, then collector Greg Martin and finally, the consignor. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.