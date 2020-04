FREEHOLD, N.Y. – Carlsen Gallery’s March Madness Sale had to be rescheduled from March 29 to April 19 but the wait did not seem to deter buyers from bidding with enthusiasm. Bringing the most among the 401-lot sale was a charming oil on canvas painting of children sliding down a haystack by Charles Courtney Curran, which exceeded expectations to bring 20 bids before it closed at $22,230. A more extensive review to follow.