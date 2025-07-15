Cubism, Surrealism & Beyond Paint The Town At Roland - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions NY conducted its first auction of the summer season on June 28, with a rare Pablo Picasso earthenware pitcher getting a lot of pre-auction attention. The pitcher was part of a private collection included in the June 2025 Estates Sale, along with fine and contemporary art, antique furniture, Twentieth Century modern pieces, silver, decorative arts, Asian arts, textiles and lighting.

Another prominent estate featured in the sale was the art-filled collection from the estate of Ronald Blatt, owner of Blatt Billiards in New York City. Many of the pieces in his collection were the top sellers of the day, with works by Miró, Calder, Haring, Dalí and Yuroz attracting bidder attention.

The Picasso piece, a terre de faience pitcher titled “Femme du Barbu (Bearded Man’s Wife),” was made in 1953, and was one of an edition of 500. The partially glazed and painted piece was inscribed “Edition Picasso” and had Madoura stamps. Consigned from the estate of Roberta Wells (Fifth Avenue, New York City), the pitcher poured out for $15,600.

The top seller of the day at $39,000 was an Alexander Calder mixed media gouache and watercolor on paper work titled “Colorful Snake,” which depicted a colorful snake in a vertical study. Signed lower left and dated “‘74,” the work also had a watermark along its left side repeating the inscription: “Canson & Montgolfier, Vidalon-les-Annonay.” It also had a label verso for Perl’s Galleries on Madison Avenue, New York City.

A black and red Keith Haring lithograph titled “USA 19-82,” done on Copperplate Deluxe paper was signed and dated in pencil lower right “19/50, K. Haring 8-82.” From the Blatt estate, the lithograph drew up $22,100.

Also from the Blatt estate was “Memories Of Surrealism,” a portfolio by Salvador Dalí, which folded shut for $14,300. Housed in a black folio case, the complete signed portfolio — which was published in 1971 by Transworld Art — contained 12 lithographs on Japon paper, a cover page and an introduction by Pierre Restany; it was also accompanied by a three-page listing of text by Dalí.

Two works by Armenian artist Yuri Yuroz attracted bidder attention. The first, “The Scent of Her Rose,” an acrylic on panel completed in 2007, was signed “Yuroz” to its lower right and bore an additional illustration and dedication verso: “To Linda and Ron.” Accompanied by a letter of authenticity, the work sold for $ 11,050. The second painting by Yuroz to find a new home was a figural oil on board depicting two figures, one playing the flute, on a silver-tone background, which played a tune to $6,500. Apparently unsigned, the painting also contained a partial gallery sticker on its reverse; both works were consigned from the Blatt estate.

A Joan Miró lithograph in colors, titled “La Cueilleuse d’Orange (The Orange Picker)” was completed circa 1969, signed lower right and numbered “31/75.” It earned a refreshing $5,200.

Notable sculpture and decorative arts included a glass bird sculpture by Alessandro Pianon titled “Pulcino.” Made circa 1960-69 in Vistosi, Murano, Italy, the blown glass and copper work was featured in R. Barovier Mentasti’s Venetian Glass: 1890-1990 (Verona: 1997). It flew to $6,500. Another sculpture, this one by Christopher Hiltey (b 1953), was an unsigned painted and welded steel work made circa 2009. Titled “Solar del Sol,” the in situ piece measured 98 inches high and sold for a bright and sunny $9,750. A bronze statue of a girl on an onyx base by Demetre Chiparus (1886-1947), “Innocence,” also stood at $5,525.

Spreading some light on the sale was a Tiffany Studios lamp with a leaded glass Acorn shade, which illuminated for $5,200. Stamped “Tiffany Studios New York” to its interior shade, the lamp was consigned from the Blatt estate.

Topping antique furniture at $9,100 was a Louis XV kingwood and tulipwood gilt bronze bureau plat after Charles Cressent, which had previously been referenced by the National Gallery of Art and the Musée du Louvre. Made in the late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century, the piece had a rectangular gilt-tooled leather-inset top, cabriole legs and a stamped center drawer as well as a paper retailer’s label marked “Georg Kofoed’s Mobeletablissement” and an inset plaque marked “Prevost Rue St Antoine 195.”

Leading fine jewelry was an Art Deco diamond and platinum flexible bracelet set with three marquise-cut, six baguette-cut and 168 round diamonds, which sold for $5,200. A Tiffany & Company 18K gold, diamond and sapphire brooch modeled realistically after a giraffe stretched to $2,210; it came with a signed plaque reading “Tiffany & Co. 1991 Germany 750.”

