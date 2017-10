NEW YORK CITY — A dreamy landscape painting by American artist Edmund Darch Lewis topped Doyle’s October 4 American paintings, furniture and decorative arts sale. Entitled “View of Cuba,” and dated 1860, the painting featured a winding river inlet alongside a well-traveled dirt road with walking villagers and a two-story house nearby, all before a scene of rolling mountains in the background with azure skies and palm trees rising scantly from the riverside. On a $35,000 high estimate, the 30 by 43-7/8 inch painting finished at $53,125 including the buyer’s premium. For more information, www.doyle.com or 212-427-2730.