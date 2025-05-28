Crystal Bridges Acquires Historic Tiffany Window

BENTONVILLE, ARK. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has acquired “Mountain Landscape (Root

Memorial Window),” a monumental stained-glass masterpiece created by Tiffany Studios in 1917. The historic window will be relocated from a San Antonio, Texas, church and undergo a careful conservation process prior to arriving at the museum. It will be displayed as a key element in the museum’s fully reimagined collection presentation, driven by a major building and campus expansion, opening in 2026.

Measuring 110 by 93 inches, this significant addition to the museum’s growing collection of American craft shows Louis Comfort Tiffany’s signature effects of vibrantly colored glass to depict a cascading waterfall framed by lush foliage. Activated by changes in natural light over the course of the day, the window’s subtle shifts of color evoke the spiritual experience of a wooded landscape.

Originally commissioned by the Woodmen of the World organization as a tribute to its founder, Joseph Cullen Root, the window was first installed in the company’s headquarters in Omaha, Neb., in 1917. The window is attributed to pioneering designer Agnes F. Northrop, who worked for Tiffany for half a century. The window was relocated in 1931 to the Fraser Chapel of the Woodmen of the World Memorial Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. The Fraser Chapel building was acquired by Sunset Ridge Church of Christ in 1959, where the window remained a cherished element of the sanctuary.

“The acquisition of ‘Mountain Landscape’ is an important milestone for Crystal Bridges as we continue to expand our holdings in American craft and provide access to art that offers an inspiring vision of nature,” said Jen Padgett, the Windgate curator of craft. “Tiffany’s work has an enduring appeal, captivating audiences across generations. This window is a remarkable example that combines artistry, spirituality, and the tradition and innovation of American craftsmanship, helping us to highlight craftspeople and educate audiences about Tiffany’s unique contributions to American art.”

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is at 600 Museum Way. For information, 479-418-5700 or www.crystalbridges.org.