Crowell Plover, Fish Carvings Lead Guyette & Deeter Auction

LOMBARD, ILL. — Perhaps it isn’t unusual for an Elmer Crowell decoy to bring the highest price in a decoy auction; a black bellied plover by Crowell did just that, earning $69,000. It was the top lot in Guyette and Deeter’s two day Decoy & Sporting Art sale, April 29-30. Perhaps less usual would be for the second highest price to be earned by a fish carving. In the case of this sale, two fish carvings earned that distinction; one, a large plaque carved by Oscar Peterson, and the other, a white sided bass decoy by Hans Janner Sr, each earned $66,000. It was a strong sale, with dozens of decoys and carvings both vintage and modern, and sporting paintings bringing five figure prices. A rigmate pair of 1936 model mallards by the Ward Brothers earned $64,800, just a little less than the top three lots. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; watch for a more complete report in a future issue.