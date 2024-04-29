Crowell Duck Flies To $480,000 For Guyette & Deeter

LOMBARD, ILL. — On April 25 and 26, Guyette & Deeter sold more than $6 million worth of decoys and related sporting art. It was the highest total for a decoy auction in more than 20 years, with more than 200 people attending the auction. The sale included the first part of the Alan and Elaine Haid collection and the results were stunning. Topping the sale, at $480,000, was an early, exceptional, preening black duck with raised wings by Elmer Crowell. Second place honors went to a swimming Canada goose by Harry Shourds that realized $348,000, while a feeding black bellied plover by Obediah Verity sold for $222,000 and a third place finish. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; more highlights from this sale will appear in an upcoming issue.