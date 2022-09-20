Crowell Black-Bellied Plover Earns $36,000, Tops Decoys Unlimited Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WEST BARNSTABLE, MASS. — It’s not surprising that Ted Harmon’s Decoys Unlimited auction on September 17 would include several carvings by Elmer Crowell, including the highest priced item of the day, a decorative “mantel” carving of a black-bellied plover which sold for $36,000. Almost 10 inches tall, the bird was signed on the base, had raised wing tips, detailed feather painting and stood on realistic metal legs. It was one of more than two dozen Crowell carvings in the sale. There were also carvings by the Ward Brothers, George Boyd, factory-made decoys by Mason, a collection of eider decoys, miniatures by Alan King and others, fish plaques, folk art and more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a future issue will include a full report of this auction.