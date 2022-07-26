Crouching Rabbit Bronze Leaps At DuMouchelles - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DETROIT, MICH. — Estimated just $300/500, Jane Poupelet’s (French, 1874-1932) bronze “Rabbit Crouching,” 3 by 4¼ inches, hopped to it, selling for $10,540, including buyer’s premium, on the first day of DuMouchelles’ July sales, July 21-22. Born in the Dordogne countryside, a setting that inspired her and had a great influence on her artistic work, Poupelet as a child used to play outside with clay and make sculptures of the people and animals around her, choosing to surround herself with rural animals, such as rabbits, chickens, donkeys, etc. The two-day sale featured fine and decorative art, antiques, furniture, estate jewelry, ceramics, art glass and crystal and more. A further review will discuss additional highlights.