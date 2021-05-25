Cropsey Landscape Rises For Ralph Fontaine

CANAAN, N.Y. – An oil on canvas signed JF Cropsey sold for $156,000 to an American bidder at Ralph Fontaine’s Heritage Auction on May 23. The painting measured 18 by 27 inches and was signed and dated 185(?) lower left.

“We had six phones on it, all pretty major players,” auctioneer Ralph Fontaine said. “It was his work from the 1850s, which is what they seem to want. The work was fresh, it was basically how everyone likes to find them: completely untouched.”

“The painting had some rubs on it, but bidders didn’t seem to mind,” Fontaine said. It came from an estate below Philadelphia, where it had been for years, according to the auctioneer. The work came in an original or period frame.

Though he was not able to pinpoint the location of the subject, Fontaine was certain the landscape features will lead a researcher to its eventual site.

“It was a great painting, you can see the sun going down and illuminating the side of the mountain on the far left, while the moon rises at the middle,” Fontaine said.

