SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – The Crocker Art Museum welcomes to its collection six hand-carved carousel animal sculptures by top makers from the golden age of carousels. The menagerie includes a deer, giraffe, horse, goat, bear and greyhound, and is a gift from the collection of the Freels Foundation.

The golden age of carousels spanned the 1880s through the 1920s, when resorts and cities throughout the United States and England featured them in their amusement parks. Most carousel animals were horses and were based on the French Seventeenth Century origins of the ride. Additional menagerie animals were later added, including lions, tigers, giraffes, deer, rabbits, goats, pigs, ostriches, bears and dogs.

The best carousel carvers were highly trained, their work literally sculpture in motion. Today, carousel sculpture is grouped into three basic carving styles: the Philadelphia Style, the Coney Island Style and the County Fair Style, the latter being smaller, more simply carved animals intended for traveling fairs.

The Philadelphia Style includes figures by The Dentzel Company and is generally considered the most realistic and graceful. The Dentzel Company created the giraffe, horse, goat and bear now in the Crocker’s collection. Daniel Müller apprenticed at the Dentzel company prior to founding his own company, D.C. Müller & Bro., in 1902. Müller’s training at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is evident in the skillful carving of the deer.

In contrast to the Philadelphia style, the Coney Island style boasted flashier decoration, including silver or gold leaf and sometimes glass jewels. This ornate style is exemplified by Charles Looff’s classic greyhound.

The sculptures are now installed inside and just outside the museum’s Setzer Foundation Auditorium.

The Crocker Art Museum is at 216 O Street. For information, www.crockerart.org or 916-808-7000.

Gustav Dentzel (American, born Germany, 1844–1909), Bear, circa 1907. Basswood and pigments, 50 by 60 by 11 inches. Crocker Art Museum, gift of Larry and Gail Freels, 2019.94.5.

D. C. Müller & Bro. Company (active 1903–1914), Standing Deer, circa 1908. Basswood with pigments, 54 by 69 by 11 inches. Crocker Art Museum, gift of Larry and Gail Freels, 2019.94.3.

Charles Looff (American, born Denmark, 1852–1918), Greyhound, circa 1896. Poplar wood with pigments, 73 by 55 by 11 inches. Crocker Art Museum, gift of Larry and Gail Freels, 2019.94.2.