CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The March 15 sale at CRN Auctions did well with Asian, American and European furniture. Topping the sale was a pair of Eighteenth Century Huanghuali armchairs from the Qing Dynasty with horseshoe shaped backs and Chilong carved splats that brought $96,000, well over the estimate. The chairs were part of a sale that included Chinese export porcelains, Spanish colonial silver, numerous paintings, Tiffany Studios objects, automatons and much more. A full report will follow.