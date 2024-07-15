Crite Painting Achieves Six Figure Total To Lead Merrill’s

WILLISTON, VT. — Leading Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers’ July 12 Twentieth Century Modern Design & Fine Art auction was an oil on board by Allan Rohan Crite (American, 1910-2007) titled “Late Afternoon.” The painting, measuring 27 by 24 inches framed, soared past its estimate of $25/45,000 to land at $100,800. According to the auction catalog, this painting was “a variant of a nearly identical painting in the collection of the Boston Athenaeum in Roxbury, Mass.” This example contained the inscription “PWA 1934 Rice School” verso and was signed lower right and dated 1934. This sale and more of its highlights will be featured in a later issue.