WATERLOO, IOWA — Popping to the front of nearly 2,500 lots offered in a marathon of four days of sales conducted by Rich Penn Auctions was a 1927 Ford Model T Cretors popcorn truck with unique factory trim that sold for $42,350 to a buyer in the room. He was underbid by competition on the phone and online. According to Rich Penn, the sale received about 13,000 registered bidders, including the most international bidders his sales have ever had, from approximately 60 countries on six continents.

