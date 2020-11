NEW YORK CITY – A creamware epergne surmounted by a neoclassical figure of Plenty was the top selling lot at Keno Auctions’ November 18 sale when it brought $23,040. It was one of approximately 70 pieces of creamware from a New York collection in the sale. Rising 23 inches high, Keno noted that an identical epergne (without canisters) is illustrated in Joseph R. Kidson’s 1892 title Historical Notices of the Leeds Old Pottery. It had provenance to the Wynn A. Sayman private collection, a noted dealer. Watch for a full review of Keno’s sale in a future issue.