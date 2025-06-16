Crate Stencils Were Vintage Accents’ Pick Of The Patch - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WARREN, MAINE — Vintage Accents conducted its June’s Midcoast Affordable Auction on June 11, offering more than 210 lots of decorative arts, furniture, Asian art and antiques, fine art and collectibles. Leading the sale at $875, including buyer’s premium, was a collection of eight brass apple crate stencils ($100/200). Most of the stencils were from New York and apple producer-related. Some of those included examples that read “Ben Davis, New York Standard ‘B’ Grade, packed by H.S. Palmer, Catskill, N.Y….” and “Baldwins, N.Y. Apples. D.S. No. 1.., H.S. Palmer, Catskill, N.Y.” Of the assortment, four were rectangular stencils while the other four were arched. Additional highlights from the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.