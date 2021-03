Auction Action In Cincinnati

CINCINNATI – Four collections and numerous other consignors combined for more than 800 lots in Cowan’s American Furniture, Folk & Decorative Arts sale March 9-10. The auction would gross more than $790,000 total.

Works from the collection of Atlanta collectors Noel and Kathy Wadsworth found favor. The Wadsworths were founders of the Auburn Fine Arts Museum and have a gallery there named in their honor. Among their old possessions was the sale’s top lot, “George Washington at Princeton, 1777,” an 1857 oil on canvas by Alonzo Chappel (1828-1887). The work featured Washington on the back of a white horse in a calamitous scene – soldiers behind him charging, those in front of him falling backward – as he leads his troops forward to the line. At the very moment depicted in the painting, period accounts tell of Washington’s words: “Parade with us my brave fellows! There is but a handful of the enemy and we shall have them directly!” They did have them and the battle at Princeton was a major morale boost for the Revolutionaries. The painting, which had been exhibited at the The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art at Auburn University in 2004, went on to sell for $35,200.

“Almost everything that we offered from the Wadsworth collection in this sale had a depiction of George Washington,” Cowan’s director of Americana, Ben Fisher, said. “Chappel’s ‘Washington at Princeton’ had never been on the auction market before, it really captured people’s attention. It’s such a strong depiction.”

Also from the Wadsworth collection was a bronze bust of Washington after Jean-Antoine Houdon (French, 1741-1828), which went on to bring $9,600.

Fisher says more works from the Wadsworth collection will appear in May and June sales.

Cigar store Indians were another hot category. A leaner figure from New York, circa the 1860s, went out at $21,760. To the underside of the skirt was painted RO Camp and the figure, 76 inches high, reportedly hung in a Pittsburgh tavern from 1925 to 1988. The figure was from the collection of James A. Sanders, an Indiana collector who spent his life as an educator. In 1985, he became the University of Southern Indiana’s first director of Historic New Harmony. His dedication to material culture led him to pursue associations with the Decorative Arts Trust, Evansville Preservation Alliance and the Evansville Museum of Arts. From another collection came a Native American maiden in the manner of Samuel Anderson Robb, probably New York, circa 1900, that went out at $20,000. It measured 58 inches high.

The results were strong, Fisher said, given the restorations on each.

Carved figures, carnival games, trade signs and folk art came forth from Wisconsin collector, Paul Bentley. Paul and his wife, Judith, installed their collection on the western shore of Lake Michigan in a home nicknamed “The Crayola House,” designed by Margaret McCurry. It takes an eye for flair to live in a postmodern home, and the Bentleys’ collection was exhibit A.

“It was really Paul that was doing most of the collecting. He had a diverse interest when it came to folk art,” Fisher said. “He bought whimsical things. He was very interested in diving, so there’s a strong nautical theme in the collection. It’s great to see a folk art collection displayed in such a contemporary home and displayed as if it was contemporary art. A lot of these things tend to be fairly unique or at least fairly limited in quantities and tend to stand out. There are a few things from the Bentley collection that I don’t think I’ll ever see again, or at least not for a long time.”

The couple only recently purchased a pine sternboard portrait bust of Daniel Webster, circa 1880s, from the October 2019 sale of the Stephen and Petra Levin collection at Sotheby’s. They paid $11,875 then and it appreciated a bit, selling for $15,000 at Cowan’s. “Sometimes you take things away from New York and you get a different pool of buyers,” Fisher said. The figure’s first provenance line traced it back to the Barbara Johnson Whaling Collection and it had been included in “The Hunt For the Whale,” a 1967 exhibition at the Museum of American Folk Art.

At $8,151 was a cut and colored glass mounted lighted apothecary sign. Though it did not have an attribution, Fisher said that it looked nearly identical to examples made by the Travis, McLewee & Ferry company in New York, which specialized in artistic glass fixtures. The sign had been converted to electric light but it would have run on a flame at the time it was made. The closest comparable result that Fisher found was about 20 years old. More color was added with an Indian Motorcycles-style neon sign, featuring a rainbow of neon colors, that brought $7,500. Rising to $6,250 was a carved and painted Popeye torpedo riding toy, 38 inches high and from the 1930s. Circa 1920 and said to be from a Camden, Maine, seafood restaurant was a toothy whale-form sign in white paint with yellow eyes, 64 inches long, that brought $5,938. It had provenance to Pennsylvania dealer Roger Winter. On the carnival side of things was a William F. Mangels painted cast iron clown-form automaton target with bright paint. At 24½ inches high, the clown with target extending upward from his hat, went out at $5,625.

Formal furniture was ruled by inlaid works. Nearly doubling estimate for $15,360 was a Federal chest of drawers inlaid with fans and central fylfot. The example in cherrywood was believed to have been from Greene County, Tenn., and dating to 1840. From the Eighteenth Century was a Virginia or mid-Atlantic Chippendale inlaid walnut and yellow pine highboy. The top central drawer featured the large initials “TA” and it sold for $8,750. At the same price was a Federal mahogany and walnut veneered serving table believed to be from Maryland, circa 1790.

“We see a strong interest in Southern furniture, given our proximity to the region,” Fisher said. “Cincinnati isn’t that far from Maryland and those states, so we do get strong interest from those areas.”

Without the inlay was a Chippendale-style shell-and-block carved mahogany chest on chest by Twentieth Century master cabinetmaker John Gaar Jr (1913-2001). It was executed in the style of those by Goddard and Townsend and brought $9,600. Gaar Jr was the son of Austrian emigree John Gaar Sr, who set up a furniture restoration shop in Milwaukee, Wisc., after arriving to the United States in 1929. Both Gaar Jr and his brother, Joe, followed their father into the business.

“The period object is worth ten if not 100-times more depending on its history, but it has this look and it’s made in the similar quality,” Fisher said. “It shows people are interested in craftsmanship and the aesthetic regardless of the actual age.”

The Arizona State Museum deaccessioned a number of trade signs in the sale with bidders screaming to $8,750 for a 31-inch-high painted wood Ice Cream sign featuring frosted letters and a bowl with a scoop in it. The work, circa 1850-60, was attributed to Arthur B. Rich. “It was thought to be from the mid-Nineteenth Century,” Fisher said. “If you think about the distribution of ice cream, that is pretty early on in terms of its sale. There are not a ton of ice cream signs from that period that have survived in the condition like this one.”

At $4,160 was an 18-1/8-by-22-1/16-inch painted wood sign advertising Oliver Lippy Tailors. The auction house said that according to architectural surveys, Oliver Lippy (1836-1924) worked as a tailor in Manchester, Md. Among the more remarkable examples was a lenticular tin sign advertising the W. James Sunlight Soap company. From straight on, the sign read “W. James,” viewed from the left it read “Sunlight Soap” and viewed from the right, “Lifebuoy Soap.” The British firm Lever Brothers introduced Sunlight Soap in 1883. The sign brought $3,840.

Fisher described James Sanders as a pure collector. “He was a lifelong collector, buying things at auction and also local estates. I believe some was passed down within his family as well. James Sanders was a historic preservationist, very much involved in Evansville and New Harmony and preserving the history of those areas.”

Apart from the Native American figure, Sanders’ estate supplied more than 161 other lots on the sale’s first day, including an $8,750 result for a molded sheet copper leaping stag weathervane in the manner of E.G. Washburne & Co. A Twentieth Century molded copper shooting Indian weathervane, 47¾ inches high, would bring $5,120. His fine art included a Nineteenth Century English school oil on canvas painting depicting a prize Hereford Bull, with an inscription that said it was bred and fed by a Mr. B. Rogers. It brought $5,000. A golden-tone scene by American artist Brian Coole (b 1939), titled “A View of Quebec, 1759,” went out at $3,750.

Selling for $531 was this French Ultra Lumex chainmail butcher’s apron. Paul Bentley collection.

Modeled after examples by Goddard and Townsend, this Chippendale-style shell-and-block carved mahogany chest on chest by Wisconsin master cabinet maker John Gaar Jr (1913-2001) sold for $9,600. Fisher said, “It shows people are interested in craftsmanship and the aesthetic regardless of the actual age.”

“It’s something you don’t see all that frequently,” said Ben Fisher on this bronze bust after Jean-Antoine Houdon (French, 1741-1828), which went on to bring $9,600.

Paul Bentley acquired this Albert Zahn eagle in the 1970s from his parents’ neighbor, Harold Gaugher, who lived three miles from Zahn’s home. Gaugher was painting Zahn’s barn at the time. The eagle had a wingspan of 22 inches and sold for $4,800 on a $700 high estimate.

“When you pull the hood off, there was an inscription dated 1896,” Fisher said. “My thought is it was likely painted at that time, but I couldn’t find a reference to who it was that painted the clock. I would say that in the 1770s, this type of grain paint would have been uncommon. Did grain paint exist at that time? Yes. But was it as whimsical as this? Typically not.” With works by Eaton Sanford, circa 1775, and a fabulous later grain paint, the tall case clock went out at $4,160.

Among the surprises, Ben Fisher pointed to the stuffed animals. This group of five bears included one Steiff with original tag and another wearing a beaded vest with American flags. The group, from the Karen Tosterud collection, brought $4,480.

Taking $6,250 was this Federal bench with spool turnings in red paint. The firm said it was Midwestern and Nineteenth Century.

Selling for $21,760 was this leaner figure from a tobacco store, 76 inches high. The firm left it unattributed, but said it had previously been attributed to Thomas Brooks. It purportedly hung in a Pittsburgh tavern from 1925 to 1988. Collection of James Sanders.

At 58 inches high, this carved and polychromed painted pine Native American maiden cigar store figure would sell for quadruple estimate at $20,000. The firm said it was made in the manner of New York carver Samuel Robb, circa 1900. It came out of a Maryland interior designed by Robert Metzger.

Paul and Judy Bentley bought this pine portrait bust of Daniel Webster at the 2019 Sotheby’s sale from the collection of Stephen and Petra Levin. It sold slightly higher this time at $15,000. Ben Fisher said, “Sometimes you take things away from New York and you get a different pool of buyers.”

Blasting off to $6,250 was a carved and painted wood Popeye torpedo riding toy, 38 inches high. Collection of Paul M. Bentley.

Everyone screamed for this ice cream trade sign that sold for $8,750. It was believed to be from the Nineteenth Century and in good condition. The 31-inch-high sign had been deacessioned from the Arizona State University Art Museum, along with a number of other trade signs and stoneware.

This cut and colored glass mounted lighted apothecary sign went four-times estimate at $8,125. Ben Fisher provided a trade card with a similar figure advertised by the New York-based Travis, McLewee & Ferry company. 29 inches high.

This carved and painted restaurant sign reportedly hung in a Camden, Maine, seafood restaurant. It measured 64 inches long and brought well above estimate at $5,938. Collection of Paul M. Bentley.

With a target up top, this Mangels painted cast iron target saw little wear down below. It measured 24½ inches high and brought $5,625. Collection of Paul M. Bentley.

At 13½ inches high, this late Nineteenth or early Twentieth Century carved and painted pig’s head butcher sign brought $3,125. It had provenance to dealers Bev and Doug Norwood of Norwoods’ Spirit of America. Collection of Paul M. Bentley.

With a chip to the corner of its base and the lion’s top teeth either unglazed or replaced, this Bennington flint enamel glazed lion attributed to Lyman Fenton & Co went out at $3,750. Collection of James Sanders.

Three views of the same work reveal different messages in this lenticular advertising sign for the Lever Brothers company. The firm would introduce Sunlight Soap in 1884, though the brand lagged and was discontinued. The sign, nearly 19 inches high, sold for $3,840.

From Wood and Hughes, this four-piece coin silver coffee and tea service was retailed by James Conning of Mobile, Ala., and bore his mark. The set was engraved with the Holt family crest. The lot brought $8,125. Collection of Noel and Kathryn Dickinson Wadsworth.

Highest among the furniture lots was a Federal chest of drawers inlaid with fans and central fylfot. In cherrywood, the auction house believed it to be circa 1840 and possibly from Greene County, Tenn. It sold for $15,360, nearly double estimate.

“Portrait of a Boy in Red with Dog and Hoop Top,” a circa 1840 oil on canvas by Joseph Whiting Stock (American, 1815-1855) sold for $9,375. The work had been exhibited at Caldwell Galleries in the 1990s and measured 40 by 30 inches.

From Virginia or the Mid-Atlantic was a fine and rare Chippendale inlaid walnut and yellow pine highboy. From the Eighteenth Century, it featured the inlaid initials “TA” to the top center drawer. It sold for $8,750.

A molded sheet copper leaping stag weathervane with zinc head went out at $8,750. The vane was cataloged as manner of EG Washburne, circa 1890. It measured 27 inches long and came from the estate of James Sanders.

This anthropomorphic image of a fox head on a human body wound up at $8,125 over a $500 estimate. “Fox in the Hen House” was an oil on canvas, about 29 by 24 inches. It was English and came from the collection of James Sanders.

The sale’s top lot at $35,200 was “George Washington at Princeton, 1777” by American artist Alonzo Chappel (1828-1887). Chappel completed the work 80 years after Washington took his stand at Princeton, a battle that would build morale among the Revolutionaries. The oil on canvas, 24 by 18 inches, came from the collection of Noel and Kathryn Dickinson Wadsworth.

With marquetry inlay, this mahogany and walnut veneered Federal serving table sold well over estimate for $8,750. Cowan’s said it was likely from Maryland, circa 1790.