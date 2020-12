NEWTOWN, CONN. – With the year wrapping up and year-end sales bringing down a final gavel on 2020, ’tis the season for Antiques and The Arts Weekly to look back and see which auction records have fallen and what new iconic works have taken their place.

When auction houses had to shutter their salesrooms to in-person bidding after the first quarter of 2020 came and went, buyers were relegated to staying at home and bidding online, or by phone in the very best of circumstances. Not only that, but with house calls, travel and business curtailed, auction offerings were limited, at least initially, to what auctioneers had already lined up for sale or tucked away in storage.

Auction houses that had an online selling platform saw an increase in traffic, while third-party online auction platforms stepped up, even offering incentives for auction houses to migrate to a digital, virtual model. Online auctions became the way of the world in 2020.

Private collectors and trade buyers alike, bidding from the comfort and safety of their homes or remote work spaces, did not let Covid-19 dampen their enthusiasm for buying.

There are some who would argue that spending increased because of it.

Whether restricted travel or socializing created a surplus of funds, or enforced time inside has prompted a renewed interest in redecorating a home or work environment, many auction houses reported witnessing an increased appetite for online buying.

Covid-19 has challenged the adage among auction houses that “the best pieces will always bring top prices.” In previous years, the annual year-end round-up of world-record setting prices would frequently include a broad range of collecting categories, from fine and decorative art to collectibles.

The number of new world records set – for general categories, not individual artists – stands in stark comparison to 2018, a seemingly banner year when nearly two dozen records rose, or even 2019, modest in comparison with only 14 new records.

Once Covid-19 is under control and life returns to a more “normal” state, will the number of world auction records grow again? Stay tuned for our recap a year from now.



Most Expensive Dinosaur Skeleton

What: Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, “Stan,” discovered in South Dakota, United States, from the Hell’s Creek Formation, Maastrichtian, Late Cretaceous period (circa 67 million years ago)

Where: Christie’s Twentieth Century Evening Sale Live Online

When: October 6, 2020

How much: $31,847,500 (estimate $6/8 million)

Why: “Stan’s” skeleton was remarkably complete, with approximately 188 bones and some additional cast elements, on a custom-frame. It was the first Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton to come to market since 1998, when “Sue” sold for $8.36 million. It was named after Stan Sacrison, the paleontologist who discovered it in 1987. An extensive provenance accompanied the skeleton, as well as a license from the seller authorizing certain intellectual property rights, which disclude the right to make reproductions. Christie’s did not disclose the identify of the buyer.

Christie's is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City.



Most Expensive Native American Ledger Drawing

What: Southern Cheyenne watercolor and ink on paper ledger drawing by Howling Wolf (circa 1849-1927), circa 1875.

Where: Heritage Auctions’ Ethnographic Art, American Indian, Pre-Columbian and Tribal Art Signature Auction, Featuring the I.S.K. Reeves V and Sara W. Reeves Collection

When: May 29, 2020

How much: $106,250

Why: The single page is by Howling Wolf, one of the most recognized masters of ledger drawings, which are considered both historical documents and works of art. His works documented the history of the Plains people as well as individuals within that society. It was acquired by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Va.

Heritage Auctions is at 2801 West Airport Freeway, Dallas, Texas.



Most Expensive Basketball Trading Card

What: 2013-14 National Treasures Horizontal (RPA) #130 Giannis Antetokounmpo signed NBA Logoman Patch Rookie Card (#1/1) – BGS MINT 9/BGS 10

Where: Goldin Auctions

When: September 21, 2020

How much: $1,857,300

Why: The card was a one-of-a-kind. In addition to the signature, it had a grading of MINT 9 by the Beckett Grading Service and included the NBA patch from one of Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks jerseys. The card topped a record-setting price of $1.8 million achieved for a LeBron James rookie card when it was offered July 19, also at Goldin’s. Several news agencies reported that the same buyer of the LeBron rookie card was the buyer of the Antetokounmpo card.

Goldin Auctions is at 160 East Ninth Avenue, Suite A, Runnemede, N.J.



Most Expensive Pair Of Sneakers

What: Nike Air Jordan 1 High Sneaker, leather, rubber and nylon, size 13.5, 1985

Where: Christie’s Online Auction

When: July 30-August 13, 2020

How much: $615,000 (estimate $650/850,000)

Why: This pair of game-worn and signed sneakers is distinguished from other pairs that have come to market recently because it retains in the tread a fragment of backboard glass that shattered during an exhibition game in Trieste, Italy, in 1985. The previous record price for a pair of Michael Jordan sneakers was $560,000, set three months previously at Sotheby’s. Interest in Michael Jordan and memorabilia associated with the Chicago Bulls MVP has soared since Netflix recently released a documentary that charted the team’s ascent in the 1990s, The Last Dance.

Christie's is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City.



Most Expensive Toy Robot

What: Japanese Tin Litho battery-operated Machine Man Robot

Where: Morphy Auctions’ Toys, Dolls & Figural Cast Iron sale

When: September 23-24, 2020

How much: $159,900 ($60/90,000)

Why: Machine Man is the fifth – but infrequently seen – robot from Japanese company Masudaya’s Gang of Five. Released in the 1950s-60s, this robot was not distributed to stores but available for purchase only through a mail-order catalog. This example is one of about a dozen known to exist. It was consigned by a seller who had found it in his mother’s attic and came with its original packaging; the buyer was a private collector in the United States.

Morphy Auctions is at 2000 North Reading Road, Denver, Penn.



Most Expensive Work Of Literature

What: Comedies, Histories and Tragedies by William Shakespeare (1564-1616), published according to the True Originall Copies. Edited by John Heminges (d 1630) and Henry Condell (d 1627). London: Isaac Jaggard and Edward Blount at the Charges of W. Jaggard, Ed. Blount, I. Smithweek and W. Aspley, 1623.

Where: Christie’s, The Exceptional Sale

When: October 14, 2020

How much: $9,978,000 (estimate $4/6 million)

Why: The volume is a fine and complete copy of the first collected edition of Shakespeare’s plays, largely considered one of the important books in English literature and an icon of world literature, The First Folio uniquely preserves 18 of Shakespeare’s plays. This is the first complete copy to be offered at auction since 2001 and is one of only five complete copies known in private hands. The volume is accompanied by an autographed letter dated 1809 by the Shakespeare scholar Edmond Malone, attesting to its cleanness and authenticity

Christie's is at 20 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City.



Most Expensive Video Game

What: Super Mario Bros. 3, Wata NES Nintendo 1990, USA, grade 9.2 A+ Sealed

Where: Heritage Auctions’ Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction

When: November 19-22, 2020

How much: $156,000

Why: The game was the earliest in the Super Mario Bros. 3 production history and the sealed packaging was rare. Even more rare, however, was the formatting of the word “Bros.,” which was situated to the left and covers one of Mario’s white gloves.

Heritage Auctions is at 2801 West Airport Freeway, Dallas, Texas.



Most Expensive Hockey Trading Card

What: 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretsky rookie trading card

Where: Heritage Auctions’ Fall Sports Collectibles Catalog Auction

When: December 10-13, 2020

How much: $1,290,000

Why: This example of one of the greatest hockey players in history was from his 1979 rookie year when he played for the Edmonton Oilers. It is one of only two known cards to rate a grade of Gem Mint 10 by the Professional Sports Authenticator and more than triples the previous record of $465,000, set in 2016. It becomes the first hockey trading card to break the million-dollar mark.

Heritage Auctions is at 2801 West Airport Freeway, Dallas, Texas.