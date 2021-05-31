Covered Bridge Has Fairfield Auctions Covered

MONROE, CONN. – Leading Fairfield Auctions’ May 19 sale was an original illustration for the August 14, 1954, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. “Covered Bridge” by John Falter (American, 1910-1982) was acquired from the artist in the 1950s by Jerry Berns, the proprietor of New York City’s 21 Club. The oil on canvas work, which measured 26 by 24 inches, had descended in Berns’ family and was in untouched, original condition. It saw considerable interest, with four bidders chasing it; a phone bidder won it for $312,000, within estimate. For information, 203-880-5200 or www.fairfieldauction.com.