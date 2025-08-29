 Couse’s ‘Song Of The Blue Aspens’ Hits Scottsdale’s Highest Note - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Couse’s ‘Song Of The Blue Aspens’ Hits Scottsdale’s Highest Note

Published: August 29, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Returning to its annual late August spot on the auction calendar, Scottsdale Art Auction offered about 425 lots on August 23; the sale was 97 percent sold by lot and totaled $2,552,648. Achieving $117,000, including buyer’s premium, to earn pride of place was “Song of the Blue Aspens” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), a 29-by-24-inch oil on canvas composition that came to auction from a private collection in Montana. More highlights, including new world auction records, will be discussed in a forthcoming issue.



   
