Couse Painting Is Spotlight Of Soulis’ Autumn Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LONE JACK, MO. — A newly discovered oil on panel by Eanger Irving Couse achieved $56,640, including buyer’s premium, which was the highest price in Soulis Auctions’ September 28 Fall Art Auction. This painting, similar to the artist’s 1918 work “The Quiver Maker,” likely dated to the first quarter of the Twentieth Century and was held in a Kansas City, Mo., family for at least 50 years. Estimated $20/30,000, a bidder in the room was the lucky winner of this 14¼-by-16¼-inch framed work, which will be entered into the artist’s catalog raisonné. Additional highlights from the auction will be in a forthcoming issue.