MUNICH, GERMANY — Hampel Fine Art Auction’s September 25-26 sale was led by a group of two oil on canvas paintings by Eighteenth Century French painter Charles François Lacroix de Marseille. The works, measuring 56.8 by 82.5 centimeters and dated 1767, sold for $310,978.

Lacroix was a pupil of Joseph Vernet and the auction house said the works were almost certainly created as counterparts. They depict Mediterranean coastal scenes.

Euros were converted to dollars at time of publishing. For information, www.hampel-auctions.com.