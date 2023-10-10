Cottone Two-Day Sale Led By Rare Tiffany Poppy Lamp

Review by W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Cottone Auctions

GENESEO, N.Y. — Cottone Auctions conducted a fine art, antiques and silver auction on September 29 featuring the collection of New York State Senator and Ambassador Hugh Douglas Barclay of Pulaski, N.Y., as well as items from various other estates and private collections. That was followed on September 30 with a clocks and timepieces auction.

The lamps and lighting category was, as usual, led by lamps and accessories from Tiffany Studios, to include a Poppy lamp, circa 1910 on a rare organic six-light bronze and favrile candlestick base, with 17-inch shade. It was the top lot of the two-day sale, shooting to $149,000, from a $50/80,000 estimate. “It was a very good sale,” said Matt Cottone. The sale total was $3.2 million, and of the 354 lots offered only five were passed.

Surpassing its $80,000 high estimate, a Tiffany Studios dichroic Jeweled Dragonfly table lamp, circa 1915, from a Midwest collection rose to $126,000. It featured a Pony Tree Trunk base and a 14-inch shade that was impressed Tiffany Studios New York ; the base was impressed Tiffany Studios New York 554.

Fetching $81,600 was a Tiffany Studios Nasturtium table lamp from a New York collection. The circa 1910 lamp stood 25 inches high on a Tyler base impressed Tiffany Studios New York 368 and the 18-inch shade was impressed Tiffany Studios New York 1533-12.

The fine art category was led by Andy Warhol’s (American, 1928-1987) jagged screenprint in colors of rock star Mick Jagger (F.&S. II.139). On Arches Aquarelle paper, the 1975 print found a buyer at $132,000. It was signed in pencil, also signed in black felt-tip pen by the subject, numbered 204/250 (total edition includes 50 artist’s proofs), printed by Alexander Heinrici, with the publisher’s ink stamp verso, Seabird Editions, New York. It came from the collection of Dr H. Rolf and Elisabeth Weber, Buffalo, N.Y.

Day 2 featured some rare clocks and timepieces. One was a rare Juvet celestial time globe by Louis P. Juvet, Juvet & Co., Canajoharie, N.Y., circa 1880. Selling for $45,600, the timepiece featured a 12-inch globe supported on a table top stand celestial, the globe displaying constellations with zodiacal figures. The catalog noted that this Juvet model is the only known example with a celestial globe.

A rare Aaron Dodd Crane Carousel year-going astronomical timepiece made by the Boston Clock Company, circa 1850, had a gilt frame on a marble base. With original painted metal dial, skeletonized fusee movement, signed Boston Clock Co., it was noted to be one of perhaps four surviving examples and went out at $78,000.

In the lighting category, a pair of rare silver five-light candelabra, designed by Georg Jensen. With his mark, Cophenhagen, 1925-32, left the gallery at $81,000. Each stood on a circular base with incurved sides, the vase-shaped stem with openwork foliage, with five leaf-capped scroll branches and detachable urn-form sockets with wax pans. Weight was 408 troy ounces.

Finally, at $21,600, an early Chinese jade incense burner on a finely carved hardwood stand came from the collection of Hugh Douglas Barclay, Pulaski, N.Y., the former New York State Senator and United States ambassador to the Republic of El Salvador.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For more information, www.cottoneauctions.com or 585-243-1000.