Cottone Sees Brilliant Finish For Diamond Ring

GENESEO, N.Y. — Leading Cottone Auctions’ March 20 fine art and antiques sale was a platinum and 22K gold custom ring set with a 10.10-carat fancy yellow modified cushion cut diamond. The large central diamond was flanked by two smaller deep yellow diamonds, which weighed about .015 carats and were framed by two trapezoid-shaped diamonds each. Boasting an estimate range of $60/80,000, the 19.3-gram ring sold to an internet bidder for $108,000 with buyer’s premium. In addition to the fancy diamond ring in the sale’s top spot, bidders took a liking to Tiffany Studios lamps and several paintings, including one by Louis Comfort Tiffany himself. A more comprehensive review of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.