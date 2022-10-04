Cortes Parisian Café Scene Lights Up At Helmuth Stone - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SARASOTA, FLA. — Known for his Paris cityscapes in a variety of weather and night settings, Edouard Leon Cortes (French, 1882-1969) earned the sobriquet “Le Poète Parisien de la Peinture” or “the Parisian Poet of Painting.” The artist’s “Cafe de la Paix,” an oil on canvas, captured both the effects of a rainy city street scene at dusk and bidder interest as it sold for $52,460, including buyer’s premium to a phone bidder from the United Kingdom, at Helmuth Stone Gallery’s October 2 auction. Signed lower right, with inventory reference number verso on canvas, the 18-by-22-inch painting came with a COA from Arnot Galleries. More highlights from this sale will follow in an upcoming review.