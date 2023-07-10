Corot Genre Landscape Leads At Thomaston Place - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

THOMASTON, MAINE — Over a three-day period, July 7-9, Kaja Veilleux and Thomaston Place Auction Galleries sold American and European paintings, automobiles, Asian items, cased ship models, furniture, and jewelry, among other things. Leading the 1,500-lot sale and earning $120,000 on the second day was Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot’s, “Le Chariot d’Arras,” a mid-Nineteenth Century work depicting a family riding in a hay-cart pulled by four horses. The painting had been authenticated, appears in Alfred Rabout’s L’oeuvre de Corot catalogue raisonné and had provenance not only to two galleries but also through the Brooks family. A full report will follow; prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.