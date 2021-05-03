‘Coronet’ Still Sailing, Blows Strong For Eldred’s

EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Eldred’s annual Spring Maritime Sale found wind-filled bidding interest for Franklyn Bassford’s (American, 1857-1897) “Coronet Underway,” which brought $28,750. The oil on canvas work was finished in 1895, only two years before the artist’s death. It measured 19¾ by 25¾ inches.

Bassford performed commissions for yachtsmen, though he is more widely known for the works he completed for Currier & Ives, six of which are known to have been made into lithographs. He was on hand to immortalize some of the most important yacht races during his life, including the America’s Cup.

The Coronet was built for oil tycoon Rufus T. Bush in 1885 and is still in use today after having been restored in Newport, R.I., in 2010.

