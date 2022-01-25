Cordier Sells Rare American Revolution Document

HARRISBURG, PENN. – Cordier Auctions reported a strong year for 2021. The company, established in 2006, conducts auctions throughout the year with a focus on fine and decorative arts, as well as coins, sterling, stamps and jewelry, firearms and militaria.

In 2020 Cordier, which historically conducted live auctions with online bidding, transitioned to online-only auctions. David Cordier, founder and owner, noted, “It was clear that online auctions were the direction the industry was headed and, for us, the pandemic created the motivation for us to move more quickly.” The company does conduct in-person previews by appointment.

Cordier’s quarterly fine and decorative arts highlights in 2021 include a Severin Roesen (1815-1872) still life 42-by-52-inch oil on canvas that was unsigned but with a strong attribution from William H. Gerdts, which sold for $25,200. A pair of 14K 4.05-carat weight diamond ear studs brought $19,200, a Yamaha C3 conservatory grand piano went to $10,200 and a set of eight Warren Platner for Knoll chairs consigned by a collector from Ardsley, N.Y., fetched $10,200 from a buyer in Zurich, Switzerland. A Chinese bronze seated Buddha consigned by a Selinsgrove, Penn., family went to a buyer in Fuzhou, China, for $9,000.

A rare American printed document, a Manifesto & Proclamation, October 1778, commanded $22,800. The document was presented by the earl of Carlisle, Sir Henry Clinton and William Eden, offering the British colonists a repeal of parliamentary taxation and internal self-government as a last effort to quell the American Revolution. Printed by Tory (and reported colonial spy) James Rivington, the Peace Commission appealed to the states, who in turn rejected the plea by burning down Rivington’s New York print shop. This example was consigned by a direct descendant of Mary Rittenhouse of Philadelphia (1795-1873).

Cordier also conducts firearms and militaria auctions three times a year, which feature antique to modern firearms. Results include a classic long rifle signed by John Armstrong that was purchased by a local collector of antique firearms for $9,600. A US rifle, cal. .30 M1D Garand with M48 scope, brought $3,360, and a Norwegian M1914 semiauto pistol sold for $2,760.

As a component of its estate services, Cordier also conducts bi-monthly estate personal property auctions at its auction house and on location at the consignor residence. Estate auctions can include a broad range of material and sometimes bidder competition results in pleasant surprises, such as a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk, which brought $8,400, and a group of McIntosh hi-fi components that sold for $4,080. Estate auctions often feature vehicles, and 2021 was no different; some outstanding examples included a 1979 MGB Limited Edition, a 1957 MGA Roadster, a 1988 Pontiac Fiero GT and a 1965 AMC Rambler American 440 Convertible. The prize of the vehicle sales in 2021 was a 2013 Porsche 911 Carrera S with 11,691 miles, which sold for $72,000.

All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.cordierauction.com or 717-731-8662.