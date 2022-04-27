Cordier Auctions Batting .300 With Sports, Comics Auctions

HARRISBURG, PENN. — Cordier Auctions kicked off the second quarter of 2022 with two collector-friendly auctions that met with enthusiastic bidders. On April 3, a sports card and memorabilia auction featured a Roberto Clemente collection and vintage sets. On April 10, a single-consignor comic book auction offered an extensive collection covering all genres, eras and publishers.

The April 3 sports card and memorabilia auction hit the ground running with a 2000 Chrome Tom Brady rookie card #236 with a PSA grade of 9. A lucky bidder scored the card for $4,800. Complete vintage sets graded excellent or better drew crowds, with a 1970 Topps set bringing $3,960 and a 1971 Topps set selling for $2,280. The highlight of the Roberto Clemente collection was a 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente Rookie card #164 in very good to excellent condition which went to a lucky bidder for $3,360. A rare unopened 1890 Topps Wax box was a home run with a winning bid of $2,520.

The following weekend, the April 10 comic book auction drew lively bidding from across the United States. The extensive single-consignor collection featured a variety of genres dating from 1946 with many first appearances and key issues. Early in the auction, a group of eight romance comics, including the rare Teen-Age Romances #45 with Matt Baker art, exceeded expectations with a price of $1,560. Not to be outdone, Detective Comics came on strong with #225, 1955, the first appearance of the Martian Manhunter J’onn J’onzz which brought $4,080, and #233, 1956, the first appearance of Batwoman, which a discerning collector won for $3,120. An early DC Showcase #9, 1957, the first solo Lois Lane was snapped up for $800.

All prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

