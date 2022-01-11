Coral Immortals Rise For Akiba Antiques

-
Published: January 11, 2022
DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Measuring 17 inches high on its carved rosewood footed base, a Chinese carved coral immortal group outlived expectations to produce $29,940 at Akiba Antiques’ January 4 New Year Collection sale. The figure dated to the Nineteenth Century and depicted immortal female forms amid rising cherry blossoms and village people. Other Asian works found favor in porcelain as fine art from Winslow Homer and Anthony Thieme rounded out the highlights.
Watch for a full review in a future issue.
