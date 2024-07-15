Copper Display Jar & Unusual Apothecary Sign Top McMurray

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. — Two “rare” and “unusual” lots led McMurray Antiques & Auctions’ June 29 sale, Auction #82, which offered an assortment of patent medicines, pills, tins, apothecary/drugstore and advertising items. First was a copper Merck inverted display jar which still contained its original copper contents. The 4¾-inch-tall jar had a complete label and was previously sold by the firm approximately 10 years ago. Tied for best-selling lot was a reverse on glass advertising Coles Peruvian Bark and Wild Cherry Bitters, which were used as a nerve and blood tonic to cure debility and dyspepsia. It came in an original Eastlake wooden frame, measuring 13 by 7 inches, and had its original wood backing. It was the first of its kind seen by the auction house, as usually these advertisements came in blue porcelain. Both lots crossed the block for $1,904, far exceeding their estimates. More highlights from this sale will be featured in a forthcoming issue.